Puppy found in plastic bag in dumpster in Surprise

A little black puppy is receiving some much needed TLC after she was found in a plastic bag in a dumpster in Surprise.

On Thursday, the Surprise Police Department’s Animal Care and Control Unit responded to a call regarding a live puppy found in a plastic bag inside of a dumpster behind the CVS store at Litchfield Road and Greenway Road.

The puppy had been badly neglected and was transported for medical evaluation and treatment.

Arrangements are being made with the Arizona Humane Society to nurse the dog back to health and put her up for adoption.

The Surprise Police Department is investigating and seeking the public's assistance with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477) or via e-mail at CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov. Please reference incident number 180102249 when calling or e-mailing.fgf

