Tempe police search for pair of bulldog bandits

Tempe police are searching for a pair of suspects who stole five French bulldog puppies.

The puppies are valued at $6,000 each.

On January 10 at 10 p.m., police say the suspects entered a back door of the Animal Kingdom pet store at Arizona Mills Mall and made off with the pups.

The puppies were removed from the mall in a large gray plastic trash can.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray passenger car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

