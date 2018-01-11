Safest and least-safe Valley cities: Chart 8
Go to CBS 5 Investigates story
Charts
Total violent crime | Murder, non-negligent manslaughter | Rape | Robbery | Aggravated Assault | The big picture | Another way of looking at the numbers | Phoenix and Tempe 2000-2016
APP USERS: Click here for chart
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Tragedy struck when Jarret Vartanian was killed while working on a project at home involving a technique called fractal burning.More >
Tragedy struck when Jarret Vartanian was killed while working on a project at home involving a technique called fractal burning.More >
Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say
Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say
Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It’s very alarming and a sick world.”More >
Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It’s very alarming and a sick world.”More >
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
Chaparral High student hospitalized after fight in locker room
Chaparral High student hospitalized after fight in locker room
Police said the two boys got into a verbal fight and that escalated and one of them struck the other, leaving him with a head injury.More >
Police said the two boys got into a verbal fight and that escalated and one of them struck the other, leaving him with a head injury.More >
High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody
High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody
The suspects could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.More >
The suspects could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.More >
12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says
12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over
101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over
A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.More >
A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.More >
Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports
Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports
TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night.More >
TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
Gresham father says 2-year-old daughter was poked by needle on MAX train
Gresham father says 2-year-old daughter was poked by needle on MAX train
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
Teens are eating laundry pods in new social media challenge
Teens are eating laundry pods in new social media challenge
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >