Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600

A Buckeye homeowner says his problem has been terribly frustrating, because although he has documentation that he made every house payment, his mortgage company is demanding to be paid again, to the tune of more than $7,600.

As an algebra teacher, Ivory Carson spends quite a bit of time grading papers after school.

"I teach ninth graders."

But while he wants all of his students to succeed, the Buckeye homeowner believes it's his mortgage company that's not making the grade.

"We have not received your 05-01-2017 thru [sic] 10-01-2017 mortgage payment."

In a letter from October 2017, Ocwen Loan Servicing told Carson that he reportedly owed them $7,600 in back payments, which shocked him.

"No, I don't owe the money," he said.

Carson was frustrated because he says that he always made his mortgage payments even while going through a bankruptcy that was recently settled.

"Throughout the whole bankruptcy period, I'm calling my mortgage company, making sure that I'm current."

And as proof of payments, Carson provided copies of checks that had been deposited by Ocwen, checks that Ocwen claimed they never received.

Believing those deposited checks were plenty of proof, Carson was shocked that Ocwen wasn't satisfied.

In fact, just last month, he got another letter from Ocwen saying following a bankruptcy being settled, they determined there were still missing mortgage payments going all the way back to 2014.

Carson contacted 3 On Your Side and we asked the mortgage company to review his account.

They did and a company spokesman told us Carson actually doesn't owe the $7,600.

In a statement to 3 On Your Side, Ocwen says, “We are pleased that we were able to quickly find a solution for Mr. Carson once it was brought to our attention, and we received all the appropriate documentation.”

This school teacher says it's a huge relief and credits 3 On Your Side for getting involved.

"I always watch on TV and the situations that you guys resolve," he said. "I'm really, really extremely happy about what has transpired. Everything that you guys you told me talked to me about came to fruition."

We appreciate Ocwen getting involved and resolving the issue like they did and we certainly appreciate it.  

Below is Ocwen’s statement on this matter:

"We are pleased that we were able to quickly find a solution for Mr. Carson once it was brought to our attention, and we received all the appropriate documentation."

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

