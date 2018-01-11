Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600

A Buckeye homeowner says his problem has been terribly frustrating, because although he has documentation that he made every house payment, his mortgage company is demanding to be paid again, to the tune of more than $7,600.

As an algebra teacher, Ivory Carson spends quite a bit of time grading papers after school.

"I teach ninth graders."

But while he wants all of his students to succeed, the Buckeye homeowner believes it's his mortgage company that's not making the grade.

"We have not received your 05-01-2017 thru [sic] 10-01-2017 mortgage payment."

In a letter from October 2017, Ocwen Loan Servicing told Carson that he reportedly owed them $7,600 in back payments, which shocked him.

"No, I don't owe the money," he said.

Carson was frustrated because he says that he always made his mortgage payments even while going through a bankruptcy that was recently settled.

"Throughout the whole bankruptcy period, I'm calling my mortgage company, making sure that I'm current."

And as proof of payments, Carson provided copies of checks that had been deposited by Ocwen, checks that Ocwen claimed they never received.

Believing those deposited checks were plenty of proof, Carson was shocked that Ocwen wasn't satisfied.

In fact, just last month, he got another letter from Ocwen saying following a bankruptcy being settled, they determined there were still missing mortgage payments going all the way back to 2014.

Carson contacted 3 On Your Side and we asked the mortgage company to review his account.

They did and a company spokesman told us Carson actually doesn't owe the $7,600.

In a statement to 3 On Your Side, Ocwen says, “We are pleased that we were able to quickly find a solution for Mr. Carson once it was brought to our attention, and we received all the appropriate documentation.”

This school teacher says it's a huge relief and credits 3 On Your Side for getting involved.

"I always watch on TV and the situations that you guys resolve," he said. "I'm really, really extremely happy about what has transpired. Everything that you guys you told me talked to me about came to fruition."

We appreciate Ocwen getting involved and resolving the issue like they did and we certainly appreciate it.

Below is Ocwen’s statement on this matter:

