MAP: Dollar General stores in Arizona recall cookies

According to the Dollar General website, there are 47 stores within 100 miles of Phoenix.

WHY YOU NEED THIS MAP: Dollar General recalls cookies sold in Arizona, 43 other states

Dollar General # 14141
1855 W. Buckeye Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
(602) 635-2310

Dollar General # 10859
410 E Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(602) 232-2781

Dollar General # 14142
3949 W McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 842-1435

Dollar General # 11976
1901 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 242-9288

Dollar General # 13511
8550 S Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(480) 999-4049

Dollar General # 14375
6600 W. Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85043
(623) 936-5872

Dollar General # 12111
5275 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 847-4321

Dollar General # 9887
8010 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
(602) 246-0429

Dollar General # 10837
10720 W Indian Schl Rd 48
Phoenix, AZ 85037
(623) 772-6133

Dollar General # 6624
5136 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
(623) 334-9368

Dollar General # 14509
330 E. Brown Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85201
(602) 663-9364

Dollar General # 10257
10633 W Peoria Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 972-3316

Dollar General # 10996
18631 N 19th Ave Ste 138
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 516-7459

Dollar General # 10200
400 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
(480) 812-0145

Dollar General # 13380
415 S Higley Rd Ste 103
Mesa, AZ 85206
(602) 903-6943

Dollar General # 12457
7350 E Main St
Mesa, AZ 85207
(480) 981-0054

Dollar General # 17324
8418 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85209
(480) 478-0793

Dollar General # 12488
10645 E Apache Trl
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
(480) 357-0854

Dollar General # 6743
602 E Monroe Ave
Buckeye, AZ 85326
(623) 386-3481

Dollar General # 6710
725 W Apache Trl
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
(480) 288-8430

Dollar General # 15728
958 East Rodeo Road
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
(520) 413-1860

Dollar General # 10339
1488 N Pinal Ave
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
(520) 421-0493

Dollar General # 17377
37930 W Salome Hwy
Tonopah, AZ 85354
(602) 457-5029

Dollar General # 13396
1797 S. Arizona Blvd
Coolidge, AZ 85128
(520) 233-7294

Dollar General # 7336
495 N Pinal Pkwy Ave Ste 100
Florence, AZ 85132
(520) 868-5389

Dollar General # 11185
951 E Pima St
Gila Bend, AZ 85337
(928) 683-2428

Dollar General # 16995
143 E Tonto Creek Trail
Tonto Basin, AZ 85553
(928) 479-2408

Dollar General # 17976
4002 W Frontier St
Eloy, AZ 85131
(520) 466-9799

Dollar General # 6937
825 N Tegner St
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
(928) 684-3057

Dollar General # 10351
9275 W Battaglia Dr
Arizona City, AZ 85123
(520) 466-6551

Dollar General # 12042
412 South Sunshine Blvd
Eloy, AZ 85131
(520) 466-1437

Dollar General # 16629
22925 S State Route 89
Yarnell, AZ 85362
(928) 415-8086

Dollar General # 6811
1940 E Ash St
Globe, AZ 85501
(928) 402-9485

Dollar General # 17749
2775 S Verde Lakes Dr
Camp Verde, AZ 86322
(928) 567-5355

Dollar General # 11208
1000 W Finnie Flat Rd
Camp Verde, AZ 86322
(928) 567-3773

Dollar General # 12136
3101 North Navajo Drive
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
(928) 772-8986

Dollar General # 13047
3150 Willow Creek Rd
Prescott, AZ 86301
(928) 445-0993

Dollar General # 14667
12355 N. Trico Road
Marana, AZ 85653
(520) 282-4550

Dollar General # 13618
3255 E. Beaver Creek Road
Rimrock, AZ 86335
(928) 399-7170

Dollar General # 10369
802 N 2nd Ave
Ajo, AZ 85321
(520) 387-8952

Dollar General # 12053
408 S Main St
Cottonwood, AZ 86326
(928) 634-9485

Dollar General # 16054
1191 Sr89a
Clarkdale, AZ 86324
(928) 239-9526

Dollar General # 17583
6780 N Sandario Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 682-8228

Dollar General # 9943
945 N Hwy 89
Chino Valley, AZ 86323
(928) 636-8087

Dollar General # 14973
16355 N Oracle
Tucson, AZ 85739
(520) 257-2678

Dollar General # 10333
2406 W American Ave
Oracle, AZ 85623
(520) 896-2893

Dollar General # 13383
401 North Highway 77
Mammoth, AZ 85618
(520) 487-0122
 

