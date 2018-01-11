MAP: Dollar General stores in Arizona recall cookies

Dollar General Corporation has announced a voluntary recall of its 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies due to concerns of undeclared milk and tree nuts. (Source: CNN)

According to the Dollar General website, there are 47 stores within 100 miles of Phoenix.

Dollar General # 14141

1855 W. Buckeye Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

(602) 635-2310

Dollar General # 10859

410 E Southern Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85040

(602) 232-2781

Dollar General # 14142

3949 W McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85009

(602) 842-1435

Dollar General # 11976

1901 W Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85015

(602) 242-9288

Dollar General # 13511

8550 S Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85042

(480) 999-4049

Dollar General # 14375

6600 W. Van Buren

Phoenix, AZ 85043

(623) 936-5872

Dollar General # 12111

5275 N 59th Ave

Glendale, AZ 85301

(623) 847-4321

Dollar General # 9887

8010 N 27th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85051

(602) 246-0429

Dollar General # 10837

10720 W Indian Schl Rd 48

Phoenix, AZ 85037

(623) 772-6133

Dollar General # 6624

5136 W Peoria Ave

Glendale, AZ 85302

(623) 334-9368

Dollar General # 14509

330 E. Brown Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85201

(602) 663-9364

Dollar General # 10257

10633 W Peoria Ave

Sun City, AZ 85351

(623) 972-3316

Dollar General # 10996

18631 N 19th Ave Ste 138

Phoenix, AZ 85027

(623) 516-7459

Dollar General # 10200

400 W Ray Rd

Chandler, AZ 85225

(480) 812-0145

Dollar General # 13380

415 S Higley Rd Ste 103

Mesa, AZ 85206

(602) 903-6943

Dollar General # 12457

7350 E Main St

Mesa, AZ 85207

(480) 981-0054

Dollar General # 17324

8418 E Southern Ave

Mesa, AZ 85209

(480) 478-0793

Dollar General # 12488

10645 E Apache Trl

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

(480) 357-0854

Dollar General # 6743

602 E Monroe Ave

Buckeye, AZ 85326

(623) 386-3481

Dollar General # 6710

725 W Apache Trl

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

(480) 288-8430

Dollar General # 15728

958 East Rodeo Road

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

(520) 413-1860

Dollar General # 10339

1488 N Pinal Ave

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

(520) 421-0493

Dollar General # 17377

37930 W Salome Hwy

Tonopah, AZ 85354

(602) 457-5029

Dollar General # 13396

1797 S. Arizona Blvd

Coolidge, AZ 85128

(520) 233-7294

Dollar General # 7336

495 N Pinal Pkwy Ave Ste 100

Florence, AZ 85132

(520) 868-5389

Dollar General # 11185

951 E Pima St

Gila Bend, AZ 85337

(928) 683-2428

Dollar General # 16995

143 E Tonto Creek Trail

Tonto Basin, AZ 85553

(928) 479-2408

Dollar General # 17976

4002 W Frontier St

Eloy, AZ 85131

(520) 466-9799

Dollar General # 6937

825 N Tegner St

Wickenburg, AZ 85390

(928) 684-3057

Dollar General # 10351

9275 W Battaglia Dr

Arizona City, AZ 85123

(520) 466-6551

Dollar General # 12042

412 South Sunshine Blvd

Eloy, AZ 85131

(520) 466-1437

Dollar General # 16629

22925 S State Route 89

Yarnell, AZ 85362

(928) 415-8086

Dollar General # 6811

1940 E Ash St

Globe, AZ 85501

(928) 402-9485

Dollar General # 17749

2775 S Verde Lakes Dr

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

(928) 567-5355

Dollar General # 11208

1000 W Finnie Flat Rd

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

(928) 567-3773

Dollar General # 12136

3101 North Navajo Drive

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

(928) 772-8986

Dollar General # 13047

3150 Willow Creek Rd

Prescott, AZ 86301

(928) 445-0993

Dollar General # 14667

12355 N. Trico Road

Marana, AZ 85653

(520) 282-4550

Dollar General # 13618

3255 E. Beaver Creek Road

Rimrock, AZ 86335

(928) 399-7170

Dollar General # 10369

802 N 2nd Ave

Ajo, AZ 85321

(520) 387-8952

Dollar General # 12053

408 S Main St

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

(928) 634-9485

Dollar General # 16054

1191 Sr89a

Clarkdale, AZ 86324

(928) 239-9526

Dollar General # 17583

6780 N Sandario Rd

Tucson, AZ 85743

(520) 682-8228

Dollar General # 9943

945 N Hwy 89

Chino Valley, AZ 86323

(928) 636-8087

Dollar General # 14973

16355 N Oracle

Tucson, AZ 85739

(520) 257-2678

Dollar General # 10333

2406 W American Ave

Oracle, AZ 85623

(520) 896-2893

Dollar General # 13383

401 North Highway 77

Mammoth, AZ 85618

(520) 487-0122



