There's a box for that: Women's fashion

This week on Good Morning Arizona, the crew is trying out subscription boxes and I got assigned to women's fashion.

I narrowed down the surplus of options available on the internet to just four subscription box services, Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Stitch Fix and Trunk Club.

I started by comparing Rent The Runway and Le Tote, as they’re both subscription rental services. That means you pay a monthly fee to rent clothing and accessories, then send it back for someone else to launder or dry clean while you pick out all new clothing to rent for the following month.

Le Tote was definitely more affordable and offered clothes I might wear on weekends.

Rent the Runway offers designer brands but at a more expensive monthly fee. This might work for some who need a bigger wardrobe of professional work clothing or attend a lot of weekend events that require formal or semi-formal attire. I liked this service and ended up finding several dresses that I could wear on Good Morning Arizona.

Stitch Fix and Trunk Club offer a service that’s more like having your own personal shopper. You pay a flat fee for each shipment and a stylist picks out several items they think you’ll like.If you decide to keep any of the items, the fee you paid will go toward those purchases.

Stitch Fix sent me four clothing items and one necklace. Overall, I liked the items but not enough to keep, with the exception of a pair of skinny jeans.

Trunk Club, which is owned by Nordstrom, sent me a large trunk of clothing. The process was a bit longer, as I had an online chat with my stylist before she selected my items I loved almost all of the items she sent but some were out of my budget and keeping them all would be too expensive.

I selected a couple favorites to keep but what I really loved about Trunk Club was how the stylist selected items that could be worn together, I sometimes changed to dress the outfits up or down.

In the end, I think I’d use Rent the Runway and Trunk Club again. While they may not save me much money, in the long run, they’d save me time, several trips to the mall, and give me a tad more confidence in my step knowing I’m just a bit more stylish than I was before.

