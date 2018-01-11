Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it

Arizona finally saw snow this week after a very, very long wait.

Naturally, everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go play in it this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play in the snow.

First and foremost, clean up after yourself! Locals hate it when tons of broken plastic sleds are left behind. Let's keep the state clean for everyone to enjoy.

Benham Snow Play Area

This spot is located just south of Williams off of Perkinsville Road. This is a great spot considering Williams picked up 6 inches of fresh snow. This area is great for sledding, snowball fights and more.

Arizona Nordic Village

If you want more of a snowshoeing and cross-country skiing adventure, this is the spot for you. Arizona Nordic Village is located about 15 miles north of Snowbowl on U.S. 180. On the weekend they charge $20, and on weekdays they charge $12 for a day pass. You can also rent cabins if you want to spend more time and cozy up to a fire.

Oak Hill Snow Play Area

This play area is just 10 miles east of Williams right off of Interstate 40. There are a few runs here but no lift, so plan on putting in some effort to get up the hill! There are three runs in all, one for skiing and the other two for tubing.

Hannagan Meadow Recreation Area

This spot is northeast of Phoenix in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. There are campgrounds here and groomed ski trails. There are many trails that offer some of the most remote and beautiful views in the Southwest. This area is a bit of a haul from Phoenix. It will take you around five hours to get there by car, but the views are well worth it!

