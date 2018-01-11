Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy itPosted: Updated:
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
A flu like none other, the 1918 influenza outbreak
Lots of people are out with the flu across the state. Fever, body aches and a cough that just won’t let up. While flu today is miserable on its own, nothing compares to the flu of 1918.More >
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago
The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back.More >
Cold night tonight, remember the pets!
Get ready for the big chill! Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.More >
First snow of season possible Wednesday night
Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season. This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record. Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground. That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front.More >
