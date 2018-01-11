Confederate flag display places Arizona lawmakers at odds

An Arizona lawmaker says she is undecided if a Confederate flag display on a colleague's laptop merits a formal complaint under the House's harassment policy.

Rep. Geraldine Peten of Goodyear witnessed a Confederate flag displayed as a screen saver on a laptop belonging to Rep. Todd Clodfelter of Tucson who was seated a row below Peten during the House's mandatory sexual harassment training Tuesday.

The Goodyear Democrat said the display "creates a hostile work environment," and she plans to discuss the matter with the Tucson Republican.

Another lawmaker, Rep. Jay Lawrence, likened it to NFL players kneeling.

"With regard with what you might show on your screen saver that is offensive, I would find it offensive seeing NFL players kneeling when the Star-Spangled Banner is being played so equal offensive items," said Lawrence.

Clodfelter says he looks forward to the discussion, but he expects they will have to "agree to disagree."

Clodfelter says his family is from the South, and his perspective of the flag is different from Peten's.

