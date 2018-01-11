Arizona law enforcement agencies and Silent Witness launch new 'Catch 22' program

Jose Pedro Moreno Leyva, 39 (left) Noelle Bates, 30 first two wanted felony suspects in the new Catch 22 program. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Silent Witness)

Phoenix police and partnering agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, launched a new program called Catch 22 on Wednesday.

The program is designed to catch more outstanding felons. Police will advertise the wanted capture of 22 felons each month.

Tips that lead to their arrest will result in a $500 reward within 24-48 hours of the arrest. The program will also help quickly disperse rewards to those who give information leading to an arrest.

This is different from the Silent Witness tip program where the cash reward is not guaranteed and the process to receive the reward is longer, about 30 days.

Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of Silent Witness said the program was created to quickly apprehend wanted felons and expedite reward payouts for a limited amount of suspects.

Silent Witness is a non-profit program and all rewards are made up of money that was raised by the program.

The identities of two wanted felons have been released for the first two days of the program.

The first is Jose Pedro Moreno Leyva who police say hit a police officer on a motorcycle with his vehicle and drove off back in October.

The second is Noelle Bates. She is wanted for drug possession and possession of a stolen car.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

