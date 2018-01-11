Police: Home invasion suspects arrested after search at Phoenix mobile home park

Three men were arrested after a police search at a mobile home park in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three men were arrested after a police search at a mobile home park in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home invasion near Broadway Road and 99th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. They had reports of suspects who stole cash, jewelry and a vehicle.

The vehicle was located later and the suspects ran from the vehicle when stopped by officers.

Officers began searching a mobile home park near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2 a.m. for the suspects.

They were eventually taken into custody. Police said the men were arrested with weapons in their possession.

The names of the suspects have yet to be released.

Police said the victims of the home invasion appear to have been involved in other illegal activity which may have attracted the suspects to the home.

One of the suspects was injured after a K9 unit was sent out to find the men. Police said the injuries were not severe but it is unclear if he was transported.

No officers were injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.