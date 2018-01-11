Flagstaff man celebrated for showcasing humanity in photos

A northern Arizona man who was celebrated for the humanity showcased in his photographs throughout the world has died.

John Running's daughter, Raechel, says he died Sunday of health complications from a brain tumor at his Flagstaff home. He was 77.

Running briefly aspired to be a geologist before pawning a shotgun his father gave him as a teenager to buy a camera.

Some of his most consistent subjects were Navajos and Hopis who were displaced from each other's land in one of the largest relocation efforts in U.S. history.

His photos also became album covers for Canyon Records, which specializes in Native American music.

Raechel Running says her father always said when he looked into the eyes of people he was photographing, he could see the face of God.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.