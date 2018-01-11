Arizona service member dies while on assignment in Kosovo

Flags were flown at half-staff yesterday for a fallen Vail, Arizona service member who died while on assignment in Kosovo. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 21-year-old service member from Vail, Arizona died Saturday while on assignment in Kosovo, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

According to the U.S. Army Europe public affairs, Spc. Robert W. Jones died at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo. The death is under investigation.

Gov. Ducey ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all state office buildings from sunrise to sunset Wednesday to honor the life of Spc. Jones.

“Our state’s deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies are with Spc. Jones’s family and loved ones,” said Gov.Ducey in a news release. “We mourn the loss of this brave young soldier at just 21 years old, serving in the NATO force in Kosovo. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice in defense of America and our freedoms.”

Spc. Jones was a member of the 18th Military Police Brigade, of the United States Army, based in Germany. He joined the military in August of 2015.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff on the day of his burial, which will be scheduled in the near future.

