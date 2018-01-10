Trump eyeing border security cuts to pay for wall

President Donald Trump is planning to drastically cut some of the most effective border security programs in order to pay for a border wall. That is according to reports released from Democrat members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The reports are based on internal White House budget proposals given to the Homeland Security Committee by a whistle blower.

The documents indicate the President wants to cut tens of millions of dollars in technology and personnel expenses from Customs and Border Protection, while boosting funding for a wall by $700 million.

The figures included in the report show that the White House Office of Management and Budget rejected requests by the Department of Homeland Security to increase funding for remote video sensors, aircraft, raises for rank and file border agents, increased health benefits and increased staff at the undermanned ports of entry.

The ports of entry between Mexico and the United States facilitate bi-national trade and are the main entryways for illegal drugs making their way into the U.S.

“I don’t think the Trump administration really understands how important the ports of entry are to the economy of the United States and how important the ports of entry are to the security of the United States,” said Bruce Bracker, who is a longtime border businessman and current Santa Cruz County supervisor.

“There’s a shortage of agents and we need to get it staffed up,” said Bracker, who has been advocating for more officers at the border and its checkpoints for years.

Nearly $16 billion in cargo passed through Arizona’s ports of entry with Mexico in 2016, and the commerce supported 90,000 Arizona jobs, according to the Arizona Mexico Commission.

Cutting funding for important border security programs, like staffing the ports, would dramatically affect Arizona’s economy, according to Bracker.

