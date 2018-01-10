Mesa Fire & Medical offers free flu, immunization shots

The child immunization shots are given through the Vaccines For Children (VFC) program. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department is doing its part to keep Arizonans healthy.

Crews hold the clinic at the Superstition Springs Mall on the second floor next to Book Vault from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Flu numbers have been exceptionally high this year, especially here in Arizona," said Tommy Sanfilippo, Mesa Fire & Medical immunizations coordinator.

The child immunization shots are given through the Vaccines For Children (VFC) program, which gives vaccines to kids who don't have health insurance, are on AHCCCS, their insurance doesn't cover immunization shots or are Native Americans.

Again, it's every second Wednesday, except for December.

