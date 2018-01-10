New video shows Scottsdale shop owner fighting off armed robbers

New video shows a pair of robbers trying to hold up a jewelry store with a gun, but the owner is not willing to give up his shop without a fight.

An armed man and a woman in disguise walked into Edmar Fine Jewelry near Via Linda and Shea Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the male robber aiming a gun at employee Robyn Prince before the owner, Edward Kheyfets, walks in from a back room. The male robber is seen aiming a gun at someone off-screen.

At that point, Kheyfets says he had grabbed the female robber and was using her as a human shield.

“I grab woman in my left hand,” says Kheyfets, a Russian immigrant. “When man point at me, gun, I was moving her like a shield.”

Kheyfets says the female robber was pleading with the male robber not to shoot fearing she would be hit by a round.

“I was making very strong eye contact and screaming to him do not shoot,” says Kheyfets. “I start fight for the gun. Somehow I released his clip with his bullets and it fell on the floor and all of us start fighting to get this clip.”

Kheyfets says the robber then bashed him over the head with his weapon, before smashing a case, grabbing a few pieces of jewelry and running away with the female robber.

Kheyfets had to get staples in his head. Prince was not hurt. The couple has increased security at the shop.

Scottsdale police are looking for the robbers.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Scottsdale Police Department.

