$2+ million worth of marijuana products found in pickup truck in northeastern Arizona

The Department of Public Safety said troopers found a huge load of marijuana products in a pickup truck in northeastern Arizona.

Back on Dec. 10, a state trooper spotted a pickup truck speeding while heading east on Interstate 40 in Holbrook around 3:15 p.m.

When troopers searched the truck, they found 54,000 vials of e-cigarette hash oil holding nearly 60 pounds of cannabis oil, DPS said. The street value of all that oil is estimated to be worth $2,000,000, according to DPS.

There were also eight packages of marijuana, four packages of marijuana cigarettes and three packages of mixed edibles. They totaled nearly 25 pounds.

The suspect was identified as Amanda A. Phemister, 37, from Bacliff, Texas.

She faces multiple drug charges.

