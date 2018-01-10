Safest and least-safe Valley cities: Chart 2

Safest and least-safe Valley cities: Chart 2Posted: Updated:
Go to CBS 5 Investigates story
Charts
Total violent crime | Murder, non-negligent manslaughter | Rape | Robbery | Aggravated Assault | The big picture | Another way of looking at the numbers
APP USERS: Click here for chart
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Jarret and Breanna Vartanian were living a fairy tale life. They were madly in love and married for just over a year. The couple settled down in a home in Gilbert with their eyes set for a bright future.More >
Jarret and Breanna Vartanian were living a fairy tale life. They were madly in love and married for just over a year. The couple settled down in a home in Gilbert with their eyes set for a bright future.More >
Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say
Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say
Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It’s very alarming and a sick world.”More >
Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It’s very alarming and a sick world.”More >
12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says
12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody
High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody
The suspects could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.More >
The suspects could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.More >
101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over
101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over
A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.More >
A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports
Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports
TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night.More >
TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night.More >
HOA threatens to fine homeowners $200 for closing their garage doors
HOA threatens to fine homeowners $200 for closing their garage doors
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
Chaparral High student hospitalized after fight in locker room
Chaparral High student hospitalized after fight in locker room
Police said the two boys got into a verbal fight and that escalated and one of them struck the other, leaving him with a head injury.More >
Police said the two boys got into a verbal fight and that escalated and one of them struck the other, leaving him with a head injury.More >
Mesa man accused of murdering woman in Tempe motel room
Mesa man accused of murdering woman in Tempe motel room
A Mesa man is accused of murdering a female acquaintance at a Ramada Inn. Andrew James Kerr is charged with one count of first-degree murder.More >
A Mesa man is accused of murdering a female acquaintance at a Ramada Inn. Andrew James Kerr is charged with one count of first-degree murder.More >