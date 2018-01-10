CBS 5 Investigates: The safest cities in the Valley

The streets of Buckeye carry a distinction. They are among the safest in the Valley, because Buckeye has the overall lowest violent crime rate of any Valley city, according to an analysis of FBI crime data conducted by CBS 5 Investigates.

“We are very proud of the personnel that have assisted in this,” said Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall. He credits an open line of communication between his officers and the community.

Across the Valley, the city of Tempe is dealing with unique challenges. During the day and during special events, Tempe’s population increases by as much as 60 percent. But the number of police officers remains at a level consistent with the city’s official population.

“With increased population, crime can also increase,” said Tempe Police Sgt. Ron Elcock. Tempe’s violent crime rate is second highest in the Valley.

Elcock says his department relies on innovations in technology to help position officers where they are needed most. One tool is the Crime and Intelligence Center.

The city of Phoenix, which has the largest population in the Valley and the highest violent crime rate, has also seen its overall crime rates drop over the past two decades.

The Phoenix Police Department recently used a grant to purchase a piece of technology its officers believe will help solve violent crimes faster. It’s a tool to help detectives analyze crime guns.

“Previously, if we had a detective find a gun that was used in a crime, it could take them several weeks to have that gun handed off to a scientist for test fire and analysis. Now we can do it in a matter of hours,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

