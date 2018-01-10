Senate candidate Arpaio lashed out at Flake

Joe Arpaio slammed Sen. Jeff Flake on national television Wednesday saying "he didn't have the guts to face the people to get re-elected." 

This came a day after Flake question whether Arpaio was serious about running for the U.S. Senate. 

"There's hardly been an election cycle from the early '90s that Sheriff Joe hasn't talked about running statewide and he floats it out there for a while and then pulls back," Flake told CNN on Tuesday.  

Arpaio stunned many in the political world by announcing this week that he was jumping into race to replace Flake, who announced last year that he would not seek a second term in office. 

During his 24 years as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arpaio often suggested he might run for higher office, but never did. 

Unlike those previous flirtations, Arpaio actually announced he intended to run this time. 

Arpaio is not listed as an official candidate on the Federal Election Committee's website, which can be slow to update. 

And a spokesman for the Arizona Secretary State's office said Arpaio has not pulled the paperwork needed to begin collecting the 5,800 signatures he needs to qualify for the ballot. 

The former sheriff's political adviser, Chad Willems, did provide a photograph of the campaign committee paperwork they say they filed with the Senate. 

It appears Arpaio is starting the race in a statistical dead heat with Tucson Congresswoman Martha McSally, who is expected to officially announce her candidacy this week. 

According to OH Predictive Insights, McSally held a slight edge with 32 percent, Arpaio was second at 29 percent and Ward came in third, grabbing 25 percent. 

That poll surveyed 504 likely primary voters (Democrats, independents and Republicans) and had an margin of error of +/- 4.36 percent.

