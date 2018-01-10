High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody

PCSO said Perkins suffered a broken hand and Flores is in serious condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They ran for a few hundred yards, embraced each other a couple of times, before peacefully surrendering to law enforcement. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to police, the Salt River Police Department called law enforcement agencies about a stolen SUV. The Department of Public Safety got a hit on the freeway but the driver then went onto city streets in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and a woman are in custody after law enforcement chased them through the southeast Valley. (Source: PCSO/3TV/CBS 5)

A man and a woman are in custody after law enforcement chased them through the southeast Valley.

They have been identified as Dustin Perkins, 35 of Snowflake, and Lovida Flores, 29.

According to police, the Salt River Police Department called law enforcement agencies about a stolen SUV. The Department of Public Safety got a hit on the freeway but the driver then went onto city streets in Mesa.

[RAW VIDEO: Pursuit suspects in custody]

According to the Mesa Police Department, Perkins was spotted driving the SUV near Stapley Road and Eighth Avenue. An officer tried to stop the SUV but they drove off.

Perkins and Flores could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, deputies started to pursue the SUV at Ocotillo and Schnepf roads.

They were seen headed east and then south on Ironwood Drive.

But law enforcement tried to use stop sticks, so Perkins turned around and went north on Ironwood Drive, PCSO said.

They then went through a business, Arizona Rock Depot, and drove through the desert for a little bit before crashing. That's when Perkins and Flores ran out of the SUV.

They ran for a few hundred yards, embraced each other a couple of times, before peacefully surrendering to law enforcement.

PCSO said Perkins suffered a broken hand and Flores is in serious condition.

They will be charged unlawful flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal damage and stolen vehicle, PCSO said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.