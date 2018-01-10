Mesa man accused of murdering woman in Tempe motel room

A Mesa man is accused of murdering a female acquaintance at a Tempe Ramada Inn.

Andrew James Kerr is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The 20-year-old female victim was found dead from a single gunshot to the torso inside her rented room at the motel near Scottsdale and McKellips roads in Tempe.

The victim's roommate had come home from work that day and discovered the body.

"The roommate reported to police that the victim had been meeting numerous males from dating and social media sites and having what she thought were sexual relations with them," stated the police report.

"The victim reported to her that one of the males, later identified as Andrew James Kerr, scared her into having sex," the police report continued. "The victim felt she was forced to have sex with Kerr because she was scared of him but didn't elaborate to her roommate what made her fearful."

The roommate picked Kerr out of a lineup. A review of recent text messages also revealed a text exchange between Kerr and the victim regarding meeting up.

A search of the victim's room turned up one 9 mm cartridge casing found only feet from the victim as she lay dead on the living area floor. No firearm was located inside the hotel room.

But police later discovered a 9 mm pistol in Kerr's car.

When they searched Kerr's apartment, police discovered a handwritten note that read: "People I want to kill: Ronoldo MacDonal, Rodney."

"This note was among other notes found about how Kerr does not have friends, does not fare well with females, and his writings range from never quit-type writings and believing in yourself to writings about how people are always against him and he will not be 'punked' again and if the girl does not give him what he wants, she will be 'cut off,'" stated the police report.

Kerr is due back in court Jan. 17.

