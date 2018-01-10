101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over

A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.

The Daily Courier reports Esther Dorsch was run over by a car at a Fry's Food and Drug parking lot in Prescott Valley last Wednesday.

She died in a Phoenix-area hospital on Tuesday.

Police say Dorsch was hit by an SUV driven by an 83-year-old female driver as she was walking in the parking lot.

The driver told police she did not see Dorsch.

Prescott Valley police Sgt. Jason Kaufman says no charges have been filed against the driver so far.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.