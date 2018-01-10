Blades of glory: ASU hockey wins first tournament title

Blades of glory: ASU hockey wins first tournament titlePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Jarret and Breanna Vartanian were living a fairy tale life. They were madly in love and married for just over a year. The couple settled down in a home in Gilbert with their eyes set for a bright future.More >
Jarret and Breanna Vartanian were living a fairy tale life. They were madly in love and married for just over a year. The couple settled down in a home in Gilbert with their eyes set for a bright future.More >
Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say
Phoenix man found dead in closet and tied with duct tape, witnesses say
Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It’s very alarming and a sick world.”More >
Crime tape, cop cars and a lot of unanswered questions. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s so close to my family and my kids," said neighbor Stacey Cavalier. "It’s very alarming and a sick world.”More >
12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says
12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over
101-year-old Prescott Valley woman dies after being run over
A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.More >
A 101-year-old Prescott Valley woman has died after being run over by a car in a grocery store's parking lot.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody
High-speed chase ends in Apache Junction with 2 in custody
The suspects could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.More >
The suspects could be seen driving erratically, including passing other drivers at high speeds, on the dirt shoulder, and driving the wrong way.More >
Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports
Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports
TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night.More >
TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night.More >
HOA threatens to fine homeowners $200 for closing their garage doors
HOA threatens to fine homeowners $200 for closing their garage doors
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
Scottsdale police search for woman who's been on the run for 24 years
Scottsdale police search for woman who's been on the run for 24 years
Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help to track down a woman who's been on the run from the law for 24 years.More >
Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help to track down a woman who's been on the run from the law for 24 years.More >
Dozens Of Horses Found Slaughtered For Meat, Possible Ritual Sacrifice
Dozens Of Horses Found Slaughtered For Meat, Possible Ritual SacrificeA woman feeding stray dogs in a remote area of northwest Miami-Dade stumbled onto to the scene of a horrific horse slaughter.More >A woman feeding stray dogs in a remote area of northwest Miami-Dade stumbled onto to the scene of a horrific horse slaughter.More >
Mesa man accused of murdering woman in Tempe motel room
Mesa man accused of murdering woman in Tempe motel room
A Mesa man is accused of murdering a female acquaintance at a Ramada Inn. Andrew James Kerr is charged with one count of first-degree murder.More >
A Mesa man is accused of murdering a female acquaintance at a Ramada Inn. Andrew James Kerr is charged with one count of first-degree murder.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Safest and most dangerous Valley cities
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Safest and most dangerous Valley cities
Which are the safest and most dangerous Valley cities? CBS 5 Investigates crunched the numbers. See where your city ranks and the factors behind it -- Thursday night at 10 on CBS 5 News.More >
Which are the safest and most dangerous Valley cities? CBS 5 Investigates crunched the numbers. See where your city ranks and the factors behind it -- Thursday night at 10 on CBS 5 News.More >
Bear attacks Florida man right outside his home
Bear attacks Florida man right outside his home
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a bear outside his home.More >
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a bear outside his home.More >
Chandler approved first marijuana dispensary near 'learning center' for disabled kids
Chandler approved first marijuana dispensary near 'learning center' for disabled kids
Territory Dispensary will be a few hundred feet from a "learning center" for kids and adults with disabilities. It was approved by the city without a public hearing.More >
Territory Dispensary will be a few hundred feet from a "learning center" for kids and adults with disabilities. It was approved by the city without a public hearing.More >
Gresham father says 2-year-old daughter was poked by needle on MAX train
Gresham father says 2-year-old daughter was poked by needle on MAX train
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
A Chandler man died in his garage. He was killed while trying a dangerous wood working technique called fractal burning now his widow wants others to learn that this technique is very dangerous. (January 10, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Homeowner tied up, beaten and left for dead
VIDEO: Homeowner tied up, beaten and left for dead
A Phoenix businessman was found dead, tied up in his own home. This happened near 39th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.More >
A Phoenix businessman was found dead, tied up in his own home. This happened near 39th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.More >
VIDEO: 2 suspects hurt after high-speed chase in far East Valley
VIDEO: 2 suspects hurt after high-speed chase in far East Valley
Two people were taken into custody after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. (Wednesday, January 10, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman buys remodeled home with ugly past
VIDEO: Woman buys remodeled home with ugly past
A Glendale woman thought she bought a great remodeled home until she got a letter from the City about its troubled past. (Tuesday, January 9, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Armed robbers still on the run after violent heist in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Armed robbers still on the run after violent heist in Scottsdale
A pair of robbers goes toe-to-toe with a Scottsdale jewelry store owner, who was not going down without a fight. The violent heist caught on camera. (January 10, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Pursuit suspects in custody
RAW VIDEO: Pursuit suspects in custodyA police chase came to an end when two suspects crashed their SUV in Apache Junction and then tried to run from police but gave up. (Wednesday, January 10, 2018)More >