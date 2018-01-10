PD: Man who dragged Chandler police officer with car surrenders, arrested

Police said one of the officers was dragged by the suspect's vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man who police said dragged a Chandler police officer with his car and was shot at by police before fleeing into the desert has self-surrendered.

The Chandler Police Department said Allen Pedro contacted the Gila River Police Department, who then called Chandler police. They coordinated and Pedro surrendered to Chandler police in the area of Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard just before 3 p.m on Wednesday.

Police have not said what charges he faces.

Police said Pedro and a woman named Angelene Sunna were pulled over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Monday afternoon.

Both had outstanding warrants and Sunna was taken into custody peacefully.

However, Pedro resisted arrest and tried to flee the area, dragging an officer, according to police. The officer wasn't seriously hurt.

Police said he then drove toward a second officer and that officer shot at the car several times.

It doesn't appear he was hit as he drove off onto the Gila River Indian Reservation. Law enforcement spent hours on Monday night searching the desert for Pedro but he wasn't found.

A Blue Alert was issued for him. With his self-surrender, the alert was canceled on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Allen Pedro IN-CUSTODY



Pedro was taken into custody this afternoon around 2:45pm. Pedro self surrendered to Chandler detectives in the area of Interstate 10 & Chandler Blvd. The Blue Alert has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/HOKue81VM5 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 10, 2018

