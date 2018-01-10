Yavapai County woman shot husband, then went to pray on it

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Yavapai County woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in the head and then spending two days running errands, including praying at church.

County Sheriff's officials say 57-year-old Katherine Herbert remains jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

She and her 58-year-old husband James Herbert allegedly argued last Saturday night at their Peeples Valley home.

Katherine Herbert says her spouse raised a handgun so she fired a shotgun.

She says she panicked and drove to Snowflake, where she stopped at a church and prayed, then returned, slept and cleaned house.

Investigators say Katherine Herbert spent another day running errands before telling her daughter about the shooting.

The woman brought her mother to authorities, who recovered a handgun from the home.

