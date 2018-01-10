Chaparral High student hospitalized after fight in locker room

A student was hospitalized after being hit by another student at Chaparral High School. (Source: www.susd.org)

A student a Chaparral High School was taken to the hospital after being hit by another student during a fight in the locker room on Tuesday.

Police said the two boys got into a verbal fight and that escalated and one of them struck the other, leaving him with a head injury.

According to the Scottsdale Unified School District, the hurt student left school with a parent and then was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear how badly the student was hurt.

Police said everyone is cooperating with the investigation. No names will be released since they are underage.

"Chaparral High and Scottsdale Unified School District take any kind of violence extremely seriously, as student safety is always our first priority," the district said in a statement.

