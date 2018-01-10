Bearizona animals enjoy long-overdue snow day!

Finally, some snow!

The animals at Bearizona were among those very excited about this week's winter storm.

The furry creatures at the drive-through wildlife park in Williams enjoyed a long-awaited snow day, courtesy of Mother Nature.

[RELATED; Mrs. Claus & her reindeer land at Bearizona]

The high country, including Flagstaff, has been waiting for some snow.

Those who live in the area said the mild, dry weather has been hurting business.

[RELATED: Flagstaff residents say lack of snow is slowing business]

But, let it snow! Flagstaff picked up 5 inches of snow during this week's storm. And Williams saw close to half a foot.

However, by Wednesday morning, things were already clearing up, as the storm moved east and away from Arizona.

Still, Bearizona residents always enjoy the snow whenever they get the chance.

[2016 Snowfall: Furry residents of Bearizona don't mind the snow ]

Bearizona Wildlife Park is located in Williams, Arizona and offers both a drive-through section and walk-through area for guests to view North American animals up-close and in beautiful natural environments.

Bearizona is open year-round.

For more information visit bearizona.com.

Want more animal stories? Visit our Critter Corner special section.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.