Finally! Snow in Arizona!

This week’s snow wasn’t all that impressive with a total of 4.7 inches, but nonetheless, it will go down in the record books. Why? Because it was the second latest first snowfall of the season ever recorded. In other words, there’s only been one other time since records have been kept that it has snowed for the first time in winter as late as January 9.

Typically, Flagstaff has seen 30 to 35 inches of snow by this time in the season!

Flagstaff picked up 2.7 inches Tuesday night and another 2.3 inches Wednesday morning. Prescott got a light dusting of snow, and Show Low picked up about an inch as well. The Snowbowl ski area did much better with 14 inches.

That’s great news for skiers and snowboarders, but we need more snowpack in Arizona. Arizona’s winter snowpack provides water year-round for Arizona through our rivers, lakes and reservoirs. We still have a few months to add to that snowpack, but the Climate Prediction Center continues to call for a drier than average January and February. And the outlook for spring doesn’t look much better.

Some of this is due to the continued La Nina conditions. Read my previous blog about that here: http://bit.ly/2qM0pg0

All of this means the threat will be higher for an active wildfire season in Arizona as our drought persists. Check out the latest drought outlook from the Climate Prediction Center:

We’ll cross our fingers for more rain and snow in the coming months, and in the meantime, enjoy some of these amazing pictures of Arizona’s first big snow of the season.

