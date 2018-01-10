Jaime's Local Love: The Barn Door Store

The Barn Door Store is a true family business built by Valley natives. It's run by Jeff King, the company president, and his three sons.

King worked in home development and flipping houses when he saw the trend turn toward the barn door. He started buying them to place in homes and then thought he could create more quality pieces.

The Barn Door Store was born! The Barn Door Store is a barn door and farmhouse style furniture and accessories manufacturing company. The Kings craft their beautiful barn doors and creations from reclaimed barn wood and other species of wood in Scottsdale.

Whether your style is traditional farmhouse or modern transitional farmhouse style, the Kings can assist you in making your design theme and ideas come to life.

The Barn Door Store has a diverse product offering -- doors, tables, walls and more -- that run the gamut from rustic to contemporary. Prices start at $1,200.

You can visit The Barn Door Store's showroom in the Scottsdale Airpark to check out their beautiful things -- plus they're really cool people, too!

Jaime

The Barn Door Store

Phone: 480-688-3820

Address: 7655 E Gelding Drive Suite B3, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

Email: info@thebarndoorstore.com

Website: www.thebarndoorstore.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebarndoorstore

Instagram: @thebarndoorstore

