Scottsdale police search for woman who's been on the run for 24 years

Scottsdale police need the public's help tracking down a woman who's been on the run from the law for 24 years.

Gloria Schulze is now 55 years old.

She was 31 years old back on July 29, 1994, when police say she was involved in a fatal drunk-driving crash.

Police say that on that date, Schulze was driving impaired near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard when she veered out of her lane and collided head-on with another car, driven by Angela Maher, a 21-year-old student.

Maher was killed in the crash.

Schulze fled prior to her trial, but was found guilty in absentia.

She remains an un-sentenced fugitive to this day, and a there's a federal warrant out for her arrest.

Schulze is described as a white female, 5’5" tall, with green eyes.

An age-enhanced photo has been provided in the hope that someone might recognize her today.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377(W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

Help us catch Gloria Schultz who was convicted of Manslaughter 24 years ago. She has been on the run ever since. https://t.co/90JKCtIx7k pic.twitter.com/F9aw0SIZiI — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 10, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.