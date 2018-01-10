3 family dogs die in house fire in Phoenix

Three family dogs died in a Wednesday morning house fire in Phoenix.

The flames broke out at the home near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

It took about 20 firefighters to put out the fire.

Fire crews pulled three dogs from the burning home. The dogs weren't burned, but they did suffer severe smoke inhalation.

Crews attempted to resuscitate the dogs using Fido bags, but none of the animals survived.

A brother and sister who rent the house were not at home at the time the fire started.

Both occupants are currently working with a Phoenix Fire Department crisis response team.

There were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.