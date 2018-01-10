Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI on I-17 in Phoenix

The first wrong-way driver of 2018 was stopped by Arizona DPS troopers early Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, troopers pulled over a driver just before 3 a.m. who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the I-17 near Camelback Road.

DPS was able to pull the driver over before a crash occurred. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Cleavon Benjamin-Jeremiah Barns, was arrested and charged with DUI and resisting arrest, DPS said.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers]

The arrest comes just two days after Gov. Doug Ducey announced a crackdown on wrong-way drivers in his State of the State Address.

"We're going to zero-in on these criminals with the goal of stopping these accidents and saving lives," Ducey said.

[READ MORE: Ducey urges lawmakers to crack down on wrong-way drivers]

Ducey said his budget will include $1.4 million for DPS to send more troopers out on night patrol to watch for wrong-way drivers.

Ducey is also asking law makers to pass a bill to charge impaired wrong-way drivers with felonies even if they do not cause a deadly crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.