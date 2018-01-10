Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Rob Likens

The Sun Devils won't be taking the football field again for a while, but they'll still be showing up in your podcast feed.

Throughout the offseason, the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series will bring you candid one-on-one conversations with Arizona State players and coaches. I'll go in-depth with each guest on a wide range of topics, from on the field to off, from the deep to the light-hearted. By the end of each episode, I hope you have a greater understanding of the person behind the facemask (or clipboard).

To kick off the series, I sit down with ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens. He opens up about his upbringing in SEC country, the stress of working for a coach on the hot seat, developing his offensive scheme, math and the ministry, the keys to playcalling and more. Plus, we'll talk about the source of his never-ending energy.

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved