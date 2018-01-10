Justice for all: Hometown star leading the way for ASU

This will be Justice's last season in a Sun Devils' uniform but his legacy will live on for years to come. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If it seems like Kodi Justice has been playing at Arizona State University forever, it's because that he has been when it comes to basketball years.

The Mesa kid from Dobson High is saving his best season for his senior season.

"I was always sitting up in the stands watching them play," says Justice, who graduated from Dobson in 2014. "To know I was going to be able to sit on this bench, on this court and just play for my hometown, it was a great honor, to know I was good enough."

Justice has seen his game grow to new heights. He's played all four years at ASU but didn't dunk until last Sunday, helping ignite an early run in the Sun Devils win over Utah.

"If I get a breakaway, I think I can do another one. I was thinking about doing something but I thought, 'Let's just get the first one out of the way,'" said Justice, who is averaging 13.7 points per game. "It's not worth three, that's the biggest thing. If a dunk was worth three points I'd dunk more."

"He doesn't do it too often," said ASU head coach Bobby Hurley with a smile. "Kodi is going to be mad at me that I said that. He'll do anything to help you win. He's a warrior."

It's been a dream season for Justice and the Sun Devils. The decorative curtain that covered half the upper deck has been removed to push Wells Fargo Arena capacity include an additional 4,000 fans.

"You just know that you're hard work, your talent is going to pay off," said Justice. "Having coach Hurley, Tra and Shannon, we were going to be able to find a way to win, put people in this seats. It's just great to say that we've done this. We've done this together. And we're putting ASU on the map."

This will be Justice's last season in a Sun Devils' uniform but his legacy will live on for years to come. Justice battles dyslexia and is currently working on his master's degree. He's also a finalist for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award. Justice was selected as one of 60 NCAA men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Justice knows that the Sun Devils still have a long way to go, but the expanded arena is a sign of what's been a season to remember.

"We play the game the right way. We hustle. We honor the game of basketball. It pays off," said Justice. "We're just doing it justice..."

