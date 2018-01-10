Tempe woman says apartment complex won't fix flooding problems

Gabriel says the leasing office told her on Tuesday morning that they’re waiting for vendors to give bids on the repairs that need to be made. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Janis Gabriel moved into her apartment at Tempe Vista Apartments more than seven months ago, and within a few weeks, the flooding fiasco began. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While many are thrilled to finally seeing rain here in the Valley, one woman in Tempe is stressed her apartment is going to be surrounded by water.

Every time it rains significantly, her back patio turns into a swamp. She also has water seeping into her bedroom because of a faulty foundation, and water running into her front door too.

She says she’s complained to the leasing office and management countless time, with no luck. Gabriel reached out to the City of Tempe after she got very little response from the front office or the management company.

“The City of Tempe sent an investigator out and he actually pointed out where the wall was soft,” says Gabriel.

Ownership changed back in October, but still no solution.

“It’s very frustrating because they don’t care,” says Gabriel. “They are too lazy to take care of the things they are supposed to be doing here.”

Gabriel isn’t the only tenant dealing with flooding. She says about five or six other tenants are dealing with flooding but hers is the worst.

Gabriel says the leasing office told her on Tuesday morning that they’re waiting for vendors to give bids on the repairs that need to be made. But she says that’s too little too late, and doesn’t help her with the rain tonight.

We reached out to the apartment complex for comment and have yet to hear back.

