Custom truck from Avondale features engraved artwork & helps veterans

A unique custom Ford pickup truck is up for auction on eBay. The proceeds will go toward helping veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD.

The truck called "Freedom Blues" started out at zero and just over a few days its sky-rocketed to more than $55,000 and climbing as more bids roll in.

From afar, it looks like a custom truck with a cool paint job, customer bumpers and a 6-inch lift. However, what's really incredible is the artwork wrapped around the truck.

It's not painted but an actual engraving.

The images depict troops in war in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. The engraving itself took more than 800 hours to complete. It's the work of Hank Robinson of Hanro Studios Engraving in Avondale. Robinson is an Army veteran having served 10 years and deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. The truck is a labor of love. He wanted to pay tribute to his fellow soldiers, those who served and those who didn't come home.

The engraving isn't just in the paint. The Ford truck Robinson bought has an aluminum body. The engraving is literally on the body.

Once the bidding is over and the truck is sold, the proceeds will go to towards Boulder Crest, a retreat that helps veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD. The proceeds could help upwards of 800 veterans.

You can check out the truck for yourself at Peoria Ford. It's sitting in the showroom. You can also check it out at Barrett Jackson between Jan. 13 and Jan. 21.

If you are interested in bidding on this one of a kind trucks, you can bid on it here.

