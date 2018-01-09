Winter storm brings rain to Phoenix area, snow to High Country

Posted: Updated:
Flagstaff got hit with rain early as people hope for snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Flagstaff got hit with rain early as people hope for snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The rain started to really come down in Phoenix around 9:15 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The rain started to really come down in Phoenix around 9:15 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Drivers saw the rain in central Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Drivers saw the rain in central Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Scottsdale got some rain as well. (Source: ChopperGuy) Scottsdale got some rain as well. (Source: ChopperGuy)
This is rain from the Scottsdale Airport. (Source: ChopperGuy) This is rain from the Scottsdale Airport. (Source: ChopperGuy)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The winter storm finally made it to Arizona and it has brought mostly rain so far to the state.

Flagstaff was waiting all day on Tuesday for the snow and snow it did by midnight.

[SLIDESHOW: Arizona hit with rain, snow due to winter storm]

When the snow finally came, ADOT was ready with its 56 plows to clear the roads. The Flagstaff area has received 2.6 inches of snow thus far.

Snow has fallen in some of the higher elevations.

In the Valley, the rain started to come in from the west around 8:45 p.m.

The storm hit the Buckeye area and then went through Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.