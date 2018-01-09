Winter storm brings rain to Phoenix area, snow to High Country

This is rain from the Scottsdale Airport. (Source: ChopperGuy)

Scottsdale got some rain as well. (Source: ChopperGuy)

Drivers saw the rain in central Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The rain started to really come down in Phoenix around 9:15 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Flagstaff got hit with rain early as people hope for snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The winter storm finally made it to Arizona and it has brought mostly rain so far to the state.

Flagstaff was waiting all day on Tuesday for the snow and snow it did by midnight.

When the snow finally came, ADOT was ready with its 56 plows to clear the roads. The Flagstaff area has received 2.6 inches of snow thus far.

Snow has fallen in some of the higher elevations.

In the Valley, the rain started to come in from the west around 8:45 p.m.

The storm hit the Buckeye area and then went through Phoenix and Scottsdale.

About 1.7 inches of snow has fallen in Bellemont as of 11 PM MST. Still snowing!! #azwx pic.twitter.com/tFHzleRYAw — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 10, 2018

1016PM: Showers and thunderstorms now affecting the East Valley. A few gusts to 40 mph and brief heavy rain expected. Some reductions in visibility also possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tQGLVDpf3D — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

First 1/10th of an inch of rain this year at Sky Harbor! #azfamily North central rain gauges showing about 1/2" Still raining. — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) January 10, 2018

Yes that is #Snow! #Winter has finally arrived. This is just a bit outside @cvaztown in @YavapaiSheriff jurisdiction but it's coming down hard & fast. pic.twitter.com/9KCGahDuxh — Chino Valley Police (@CVPDAZ) January 10, 2018

Looks like Black Canyon City, New River are getting hammered, can’t be good for the dry washes pic.twitter.com/fKdCaAFnau — Shawn Thompson (@Shawn_TVNews) January 10, 2018

920PM - Nasty looking cold front roughly aligned along the I-17 corridor. Expect heavy rain and pockets of small hail...SLOW DOWN!. #azwx pic.twitter.com/IZqXiCxEjl — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 10, 2018

Radar loop from 800 to 830 PM MST shows a band of showers and isolated thunderstorms moving eastward across northern Arizona. #azwx pic.twitter.com/eQyrzJKc3q — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 10, 2018

Sig weather advisory until 9:45PM for a line of strong t-storms along I-17 with gusts of 50-55 mph, heavy rainfall. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/3v9Jwzltws — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

Heads up! A Flood Advisory in effect for W. & N.W. Maricopa Cty. including Wickenburg, Morristown, Wittman, Aguila, Tonopah, Wintersburg and I-10 through 10:30 PM. #turnarounddontdrown #AZWX pic.twitter.com/Vd735wmoqF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

805pm: The cold front is entering the West Valley with an abrupt change in wind direction and more numerous showers. Expect gusts of 35-45 mph through to overspread the metro. #azwx pic.twitter.com/gKIryUsBbu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

