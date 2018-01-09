UofA basketball coach Miller blasts team's effort

Arizona head coach Sean Miller directs his team against Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There's turmoil in Tucson and it has nothing to do with Rich Rodriguez.

Men's basketball head coach Sean Miller had some strong comments following 17th-ranked Arizona's loss to Colorado.

"This team, I can't reach them," said Miller. "You always want your team to play for you as the coach, you know? Our guys, they really struggle playing for me.

They are the talk around the team.

Miller seemed more subdued in his weekly news conference but he stood by his comments.

"Run hard play hard and giving your best and it's disappointing that we weren't good in that area and we have to fix it. That's all," Miller said on Monday. "It's not that everything is caving in around us, it's more where do we go from here."

There has been no update from the FBI regarding the investigation into the arrest of UofA assistant coach Book Richardson for improper recruiting and the Wildcats seem to have moved on from the scandal and their latest loss.

"I just think he cares. Any coach that wants to win wants the best from himself and his players," said senior guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright. "It's just who he is. He's a passionate guy."

The Wildcats might have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on their team in freshman DeAndre Ayton. There are many fans who think this is the most talented Arizona team in program history and achieving their potential is going to require more effort.

