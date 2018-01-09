2 people dead, 3 hurt in crash on I-17 near SR 169

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Interstate 17 at State Route 169, near Cordes Junction, according to DPS.

DPS says the crash Tuesday evening involved two semi-trucks and four passenger vehicles.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at State Route 169.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the there's no immediate estimate yet as to when the lanes will reopen.

ADOT officials say motorists using southbound I-17 can detour on State Route 169 to State Route 69 and return to I-17 at Cordes Junction, which is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.

The northbound lanes of I-17 lanes aren't affected by the crash.

CLOSURE: With I-17 southbound closed at SR 169 due to a crash at milepost 270 approaching Cordes Junction, there is a detour available: SR 169 to SR 69 in Dewey-Humboldt, then back to I-17 via SR 69. pic.twitter.com/m2IibNpEQB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 10, 2018

