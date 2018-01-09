PD: Ex-Mesa police officer arrested in Utah in connection to 1985 child molestation case

The Mesa Police Department said on Tuesday they arrested a man in Utah who molested two children more than 30 years ago.

Gerald Salcido was taken into custody in Orem, Utah on Friday. He was living in Utah and working as a deputy for the Utah County Sheriff's Department.

According to police, two victims reported in 1995 being molested by Salcido in Mesa 10 years prior. Salcido was an officer for the Mesa Police Department from 1980-86.

The case went cold but was re-opened in September of 2017 when a new witness came forward. Police said they got enough evidence to arrest Salcido in Utah.

He was booked on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is waiting for extradition back to Arizona.

