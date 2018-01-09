Slocum to stay on at ASU as Special Teams Coach

Another ASU Coach is jumping aboard Herman Edwards' train. Shawn Slocum will stay on as Special Teams Coach. The move was announced by the program on Tuesday.

Shawn Slocum is one of the best special teams coordinators in the business and he's going to remain a Sun Devil.



Slocum and new head coach Herman Edwards spoke with thesundevils.com.

"Coach Slocum has a Super Bowl ring to show for his work as a special teams coordinator and has had a tangible impact on the performance of our specials teams in just three years," Edwards said. "Shawn comes from an incredible football pedigree and knows what it takes to succeed at all levels of this game and I felt he would provide a much-needed presence to our program next season."



"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with Herm Edwards, given his background in the National Football League and the time that I spent there as well," Slocum said. "I think this is a great opportunity. It's a great time to be at ASU and there are great things to come. It's a time of change. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Prior to his time at ASU, Slocum was the Special Teams Coach for the Green Bay Packers. His father R.C. Slocum has the most wins in Texas A&M Football history.

