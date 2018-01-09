Sister mourns loss of her siblings following motorcycle crash

Ashley Arvizu-Guerrero and her family are starting the new year heartbroken and planning two funerals.

Guerrero’s younger brother, 26-year-old Fabian Arvizu, and her sister, 16-year-old Victoria Arvizu, were killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening near 143rd Ave. and Vineyard in Goodyear.

There are six siblings in the Arvizu family.

“I can’t believe it,” said Arvizu-Guerrero, who is the oldest sister. “He’s always careful.”

“They didn’t die doing something wrong,” she added. “They died doing something they loved and they died together.”

[RELATED: Goodyear PD: Motorcycle crash kills brother and sister]

Victoria was supposed to return to school from winter break Monday. Her friends, classmates, and teachers at University High School in Tolleson did not get to see her. She was a sophomore and involved in band and wrestling.

Joseph Ortiz, the spokesman for the Tolleson Union High School District, said the district has a crisis team comprised of counselors, social workers, and interventionists trained in grief counseling that has been meeting with students and staff since Monday.

“We will continue to provide these resources as needed,” said Ortiz.

Arvizu-Guerrero said her little sister was her best friend and she’s going to miss spending time and giving her advice.

“She has so much to live for,” said Arvizu-Guerrero. “She has so much to live for. There’s so much she still needed to get done.”

Arvizu-Guerrero said her little brother loved comics, motorcycles, martial arts, and his motorcycle. She said he saved up money to buy it about a year ago.

“He was going to start school,” she said. “He wanted to be a fireman.”

The unexpected funeral expenses are creating extra stress during an already difficult time.

Goodyear Police report both victims were wearing helmets. Detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash. Initial findings show that excessive speed or impairment were not factors. A blood test is expected back in about two weeks.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with expenses.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.