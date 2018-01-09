Barrett-Jackson auto auction rolls into Scottsdale this weekend

Barrett-Jackson, the host of “The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions" is back in Scottsdale for its 47th annual event

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction draws car enthusiasts from all over the world. The extravaganza runs from Jan. 13 through Jan. 21 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

More than 1,700 rare and exotic and American cars will be up for auction.

New this year? All areas will be paved, and the tents will be bigger. There's even a car restoration garage.

Organizers call this an automotive lifestyle event with a lot more to do than bid on cars.

This year, Barrett-Jackson is launching its first year-long charity initiative, “Driven Hearts.” The campaign will help raise money and awareness for the American Heart Association.

“A number of our treasured friends in the collector car community have passed away recently as a result of heart issues, including two men very close to Barrett-Jackson,” said Craig Jackson. “Both of these men exemplified the philanthropic spirit of car collectors and contributed much to Barrett-Jackson’s charitable efforts on the auction block. In honor of all our loved ones affected by heart disease, we are committed to supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts by helping raise money, bring awareness and promote heart health.”

Driven Hearts will take many forms at Barrett-Jackson events throughout 2018, including the auction of a very special 1988 Chevrolet 35th Anniversary Edition Corvette at the 2018 Scottsdale Auction. The car was once gifted on the auction block to Craig and Nellie Jackson by Dave Ressler, a noted Corvette enthusiast. The sale will not only honor Ressler’s memory, but will benefit the AHA for a cause that can save others’ lives.

“Barrett-Jackson has long been known for its charitable contributions and corporate culture,” said Barrett-Jackson President Steve Davis. “It’s something that separates Barrett-Jackson from everyone else in the industry. We’ve created an incredible platform to do really great things for very good causes like the American Heart Association, which can help so many people who are close to us. There’s nothing more fulfilling than that.”

The announcement also debuted the first state-issued Barrett-Jackson themed license plate through the Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT-MVD). The six-character license plates, available for purchase at www.servicearizona.com or in person at any MVD office, will cost $25, with $17 from each plate sold benefiting the AHA. ADOT representatives will also be on-site during the 2018 Scottsdale Auction so guests can purchase plates throughout the nine-day event. Each plate is also customizable for an additional $25 annual fee.

Additional aspects of the Driven Hearts initiative include Barrett-Jackson’s partnership with Hotels for Hope, which enables fans traveling to Barrett-Jackson events to book rooms through Barrett-Jackson.com, with a portion of every actualized hotel room night booked going to the AHA. Barrett-Jackson drivers will also be sporting the “Driven Hearts” logo on their shirts, and auction attendees will notice the acronym “FAST” (Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911) around the Barrett-Jackson event sites, as a way of bringing attention to the warning signs of stroke.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road.

