Phoenix PD investigates double homicide after 2 men found dead in car

Phoenix police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead in a suspicious vehicle parked in west Phoenix.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near 87th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the found the two men dead with obvious signs of trauma.

The names and ages of the dead men haven't been released yet.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.