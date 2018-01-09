Man in police custody following rooftop standoff in Avondale

Avondale police arrested a man after he fled onto a roof of a home to avoid arrest Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near McDowell Road. & Avondale Boulevard.

[RAW VIDEO: Man surrenders to police following rooftop standoff in Avondale]

According to the Phoenix Police Department, they are working to determine what, if any, criminal conduct he is responsible for.

Police said that the information is limited at the time as their officers are working this incident.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.