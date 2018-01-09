Phoenix PD investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Police found the 25-year-old man inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head at a Shell gas station near 24th and Van Buren streets. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man severely injured early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man severely injured early Tuesday morning.

Police found the 25-year-old man inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head at a Shell gas station near 24th and Van Buren streets.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Phoenix fire said when crews arrived, the victim was awake but only semi-conscious.

According to police, the man was shot in a different location that has not yet been identified.

The man was not able to provide any information about the incident before he was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is currently under investigation and no other information has been released.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.