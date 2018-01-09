Wildlife World Zoo rings in New Year with births of 2 rare monkeys

The Colobus monkey born at the Wildlife World Zoo. (Source: Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomed the birth of two rare monkeys for the New Year. (Source: Wildlife World Zoo)

The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomed the birth of two rare monkeys for the New Year.

A Spider and Colobus monkey were born at the zoo in early January.

Wildlife World Zoo said these births are significant because both Spider monkeys and Colobus are becoming increasingly rarer in their native land and their species numbers are decreasing at an alarming rate.

[CRITTER CORNER: Animal News]

Spider monkeys are found in Mexico, Central and South America. Wildlife World Zoo said the number of Spider monkeys is constantly decreasing because of habitat loss, intense deforestation, hunting and the pet trade.

Spider monkeys get their name because they often hang from trees by holding different branches with their limbs and long tails, “shaped” like spiders, Wildlife World Zoo said.

Babies will spend the first four to five months attached to their mother’s belly before moving to the mother’s back for the next six months.

Colobus monkeys can be found in Central Africa, distributed across forests and grasslands.

Unlike most primates, Colobus monkeys lack thumbs, said Wildlife World Zoo. Their name Colobus references this, coming from the Greek word “Kolobus” which means “maimed.”

Infants are born with all white hair and pink face which contrasts adults, who are primarily black, with white hair encircling their faces and part of their tails.

Both of these babies can be viewed at their exhibits at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park at 16501 W. Northern Avenue.

For more information on the zoo, visit www.wildlifeworld.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.