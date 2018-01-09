Mesa shop honors law enforcement with custom 'Thin Blue Line' doughnuts

A local Mesa store is honoring police in a special way.

Daylight Donuts near Guadalupe and Alma School roads is offering "Thin Blue Line" donuts in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

The public is also invited to come by and say “thank you” to the officers from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officers from multiple local agencies will be in attendance to accept thanks from those that appreciate their work and sacrifices.

“Arizonans have shown their support in a number of ways. They have worn blue clothing, delivered thank you cards, and children have sang to officers,” says Marie Dryer, President of the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Arizona Chapter.

“Most importantly, our police survivors ask that if you see an officer, be sure to thank them. These brave men and women risk their lives every day to protect the innocent," Dryer said.

Officials with Daylight Donuts say they created the “Thin Blue Line” donut to "honor officers that have been killed and protect everyone daily"

Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to C.O.P.S. Arizona.

For more information on Daylight Donuts, click here.

Today is National Law Enforcement Day and @COPSArizona is celebrating by inviting you to meet police officers at Daylight Donuts in Mesa until 9:30. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/E32vAWlih7 — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) January 9, 2018

TOMORROW is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! What will you do to show support? Remember to share the attached photo and use the hashtag #LEAD2018 pic.twitter.com/KCOVkfLBN0 — National C.O.P.S. (@nationalcops) January 8, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.