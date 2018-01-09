PD: Men steal $15,000 worth of iPhones while distracting Maricopa Walmart clerk

The men exited the store and drove out of the parking lot in a white four-door sedan. (Source: Maricopa Police Department)

The Maricopa Police Department is searching for three males who stole $15,000 worth of iPhones from a Maricopa Wal-Mart last Friday.

According to police, three males entered the Maricopa Wal-Mart near Maricopa Casa Grande Highway and Porter Road around 6:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage captured the three men walking to the back of the store toward the electronics department.

Once there, they took turns distracting the clerk as they crawled under the service counter and used a pry bar type tool to open a locked cabinet containing the iPhones, said police.

The three men stole 18 iPhones worth an estimated value of over $15,000.

The men exited the store and drove out of the parking lot in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maricopa Police Department at 520-568-3673 or Casa Grande Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

Recognize us? Det. McCabe would like to know our names as he is assisting Maricopa PD investigate organized theft of over $15K of IPhones from their Walmart this past weekend. If you know us or have any info regarding this case, please call (520) 421-8711 ext. 6038! #CasaGrande pic.twitter.com/YL6DsVg4j2 — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) January 8, 2018

