Democrat Kelly Fryer enters race for Arizona governor

Democrat Kelly Fryer hopes to unseat Republican Gov. Doug Ducey with the announcement of her candidacy for Arizona governor early Tuesday morning.

Fryer is currently the CEO of YWCA Southern Arizona, a 100-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

“This campaign is about inspiring people to get involved, raise our voices, vote our values and step up to lead in our communities,” said Fryer in a news release. “Less than half of registered Arizona voters cast a ballot in the last race for governor. It’s time for the people of Arizona to take a seat at the decision-making tables. Our voices must be heard.”

Since becoming CEO of YWCA Southern Arizona in 2013, the organization has served 50,000 visitors on its two campuses each year, grown by 400 percent, acquired two new businesses, expanded to a second campus and launched a statewide advocacy center.

“Nobody is going to tell us what is and isn’t possible. We have all the resources, brainpower and willpower to fix every problem we face – to stop out poverty, make our communities safer, care for our seniors, make our schools the best in the nation, make health care available to everyone, and pass on a healthy environment to our children,” said Fryer. “Together, we’re going to make sure Arizona works for everyone. And I mean everyone.”

Prior to her time at the YWCA Southern Arizona, Fryer was executive director of Arizona List, an organization that works to elect women to local and state offices. She also was the national communication director for Interfaith Worker Justice.

